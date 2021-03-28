‘Stay at home,’ Claiborne Co. Mayor urging public to stay home following overnight storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Claiborne County Mayor Joe Brooks is urging the public to stay at home following overnight storms impacting the county.

“Citizens, as you are starting your day today, I am asking you to stay home unless it is an absolute necessity to be out on the roads,” said Mayor Brooks.

Mayor Brooks says there are multiple roads throughout Claiborne County that are closed due to high water, slides or culverts being washed out.

The National Weather Service is reporting rains in excess of 5.5″ Sunday morning.

Mayor Brooks listed the following roads not safe to travel on at this time:

Clouds Rd

Fords Chapel Rd

Snodgrass Rd slide

Powell River Rd

Rowe Rd

Brogan Ln

Piney Grove Rd

Snake Hollow Rd

HWY 33

Vannoy Hollow Rd

Baldwin Rd

Dogwood Rd

Lonesome Valley Rd

Shaw Hollow Rd

Watson Hollow Rd

Back Valley Rd

Little Sycamore Rd

Dalton Rd

Old Mulberry Rd

Bacchus Rd

Mountain Rd slide

Harmon Rd slide

Pete Carr Ln

SR-90 in Clairfield

