‘Stay at home,’ Claiborne Co. Mayor urging public to stay home following overnight storms

Claiborne County Mayor reporting flooding throughout multiple roads following overnight storms Sunday.
Old Hwy 63 in Speedwell across from the Lodge
Old Hwy 63 in Speedwell across from the Lodge(Vanessa Lane)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Claiborne County Mayor Joe Brooks is urging the public to stay at home following overnight storms impacting the county.

“Citizens, as you are starting your day today, I am asking you to stay home unless it is an absolute necessity to be out on the roads,” said Mayor Brooks.

Posted by Claiborne County Mayor on Sunday, March 28, 2021

Mayor Brooks says there are multiple roads throughout Claiborne County that are closed due to high water, slides or culverts being washed out.

The National Weather Service is reporting rains in excess of 5.5″ Sunday morning.

Mayor Brooks listed the following roads not safe to travel on at this time:

  • Clouds Rd
  • Fords Chapel Rd
  • Snodgrass Rd slide
  • Powell River Rd
  • Rowe Rd
  • Brogan Ln
  • Piney Grove Rd
  • Snake Hollow Rd
  • HWY 33
  • Vannoy Hollow Rd
  • Baldwin Rd
  • Dogwood Rd
  • Lonesome Valley Rd
  • Shaw Hollow Rd
  • Watson Hollow Rd
  • Back Valley Rd
  • Little Sycamore Rd
  • Dalton Rd
  • Old Mulberry Rd
  • Bacchus Rd
  • Mountain Rd slide
  • Harmon Rd slide
  • Pete Carr Ln
  • SR-90 in Clairfield

