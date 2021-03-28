Advertisement

Sheriff: Bell County pair hallucinating around children, face charges

Left - Rebecca Erin Williams, Right - Christopher Thomas Allen
Left - Rebecca Erin Williams, Right - Christopher Thomas Allen(Bell County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County Sheriff Deputy was called to a prowler complaint on Mary Street in Bell County on Saturday.

The deputy said he found Rebecca Erin Williams, 27, of Pineville inside of a home where she said “100 people” were standing in her backyard, trying to break into her home after they crawled through a hole in a fence. The responding deputy said no one was at the home.

Police said Williams was “extremely intoxicated” and caused her to hallucinate, making a dangerous environment for her children inside.

The deputy found Christopher Thomas Allen, 39, of Pineville acting in a similar manner as Williams.

Williams said she took suboxone and meth before the deputy arrived, a news release said. Allen took suboxone and clonazepam.

While the deputy was inside of the home, he said the kids were in “close proximity to a hatchet, chemicals, and other objects and substances that could cause serious injury or death, adding that neither Williams nor Allen was in the appropriate state of mind to effectively care for the children.”

Williams and Allen were taken to the Bell County Detention Center and charged with 2nd-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under. Williams was also charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance.

The children are with Social Services.

BELL COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE Saturday, March 27, 2021 (Pineville, Ky.) On Saturday, March 27, 2021,...

Posted by Bell County Ky Sheriff's Department on Saturday, March 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Laurel improves to 17-0.
North Laurel punches ticket to region championship, beats Corbin 74-65
The mandate is set to expire March 29.
Gov. Andy Beshear to extend Kentucky’s mask mandate
Knox Central celebrates a 81-74 win over Wolfe County to advance to the Mountain Classic...
Knox Central looks for third straight region title, beats Clay County 67-50
gavel
Pikeville lawyer charged with stealing from victim’s children
John Keathley
Pike County Sheriff’s Office finds man who escaped after arrest

Latest News

The money raised at the Rocking Around the Mountain festival will go to those impacted by the...
Money raised at music festival donated to Kentucky flood relief
Eastern Kentucky fire departments prepare for severe weather
Brian moore paintsville firefighter
Local fire departments send final goodbye to Paintsville first responder Brian Moore
The Cincinnati Zoo has announced the death of their 31-year-old male polar bear ‘Little One.’...
Cincinnati Zoo announced death of male polar bear ‘Little One’