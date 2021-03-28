Advertisement

Regional basketball tournaments providing economic boost for local communities

By Cory Sanning
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sounds of excitement and joy are not the only reasons that towns host regional basketball tournaments.

Officials feel that it goes beyond that.

“We do things a little bit differently than probably some other region tournaments,” Kristina Balla said. “We actually, all of our ticket sales go back to the schools.”

Proceeds from ticket sales in the 13th region benefit local schools even if their teams did not make the tournament.

“All of the schools in the 13th region get a piece of the ticket sales,” Balla said. “And then as the teams go deeper into the tournament, they get a bigger piece.”

Schools are not the only ones that benefit either. Local businesses also see an increase in sales.

“With the impact we’ve had with the pandemic, at this time, it did increase revenue,” Mark Shepherd of Shep’s Place said.

Even with reduced capacity in arenas and restaurants, people can not get enough of their high school basketball.

“I’m an old-timer so I’d like to go back to the old norm,” Shepherd said. “But, I have gotten used to it but it was really nice that we’re at the point now that we can allow people to go in.”

Balla also pointed that out.

“It’s a little bit different, but it’s great,” Balla said. “I love having people in the building.”

With the goal remaining benefit far more than just the teams competing.

“We love giving back to the community, to the area,” Balla said. “There are so many schools that benefit from this tournament being here.”

