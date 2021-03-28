Advertisement

Police: Downtown Hazard to close as floodwaters continue to rise

(Associated Press)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Police Officers confirmed that Dipsy Doodle Curve in Hazard is underwater as the North Fork of the Kentucky River continues to rise.

Officers say the road is currently closed, and that downtown Hazard will also close soon due to flooding concerns.

This is a developing story, we will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

