Pikeville, Johnson Central move on to Monday night’s 15th Region final

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday night’s girls’ 15th Region title game is set, as Pikeville and Johnson Central advanced to the championship game.

In semifinal No. 1, Pikeville downed Belfry, 53-38, holding the Lady Pirates to 28% shooting from the field.

The Panthers had a balanced attack to lead them, while Belfry’s Kyera Thornsbury led the Lady Pirates as the only scorer in double figures.

In game two, Johnson Central took down Kensley Feltner and Lawrence County, 64-49. Despite Feltner’s 31 points and 13 rebounds, the Lady Eagles controlled much of the game, using an 11-0 run to start the third quarter to put distance between the two.

Sammi Sites led the Golden Eagles with 19 points, while Kailyn Vannoy added 18 and Taylor McKenzie had 11, all in the first half. Kelci Blair, who’s playing with a broken right wrist, added six points and four assists despite the injury.

Johnson Central and Pikeville will square off at 7 p.m. on Monday night from the Appalachian Wireless Arena. The Lady Panthers are looking for a three-peat after titles in 2019 and 2020. Johnson Central is looking for its first crown since 2018.

