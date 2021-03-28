Advertisement

Pikeville, Johnson Central move on to Monday night’s 15th Region final

Pikeville girls defeat Knott Central for second win of the day
Pikeville girls defeat Knott Central for second win of the day
By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday night’s girls’ 15th Region title game is set, as Pikeville and Johnson Central advanced to the championship game.

In semifinal No. 1, Pikeville downed Belfry, 53-38, holding the Lady Pirates to 28% shooting from the field.

The Panthers had a balanced attack to lead them, while Belfry’s Kyera Thornsbury led the Lady Pirates as the only scorer in double figures.

In game two, Johnson Central took down Kensley Feltner and Lawrence County, 64-49. Despite Feltner’s 31 points and 13 rebounds, the Lady Eagles controlled much of the game, using an 11-0 run to start the third quarter to put distance between the two.

Sammi Sites led the Golden Eagles with 19 points, while Kailyn Vannoy added 18 and Taylor McKenzie had 11, all in the first half. Kelci Blair, who’s playing with a broken right wrist, added six points and four assists despite the injury.

Johnson Central and Pikeville will square off at 7 p.m. on Monday night from the Appalachian Wireless Arena. The Lady Panthers are looking for a three-peat after titles in 2019 and 2020. Johnson Central is looking for its first crown since 2018.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Laurel improves to 17-0.
North Laurel punches ticket to region championship, beats Corbin 74-65
The mandate is set to expire March 29.
Gov. Andy Beshear to extend Kentucky’s mask mandate
Knox Central celebrates a 81-74 win over Wolfe County to advance to the Mountain Classic...
Knox Central looks for third straight region title, beats Clay County 67-50
gavel
Pikeville lawyer charged with stealing from victim’s children
John Keathley
Pike County Sheriff’s Office finds man who escaped after arrest

Latest News

Bree Howard, South Laurel
South Laurel looks to defend 13th region title, beats Bell County in semifinal game
North Laurel makes it four straight 49th titles with win over Clay County
North Laurel punches ticket to region championship, beats Harlan County 65-38
Knox Central rolls past Betsy Layne to advance in the Mountain Classic
Back to back to back: Knox Central makes history, wins 13th region title three years in a row
(Photo: Alice Lloyd College Lady Eagles)
Alice Lloyd College Lady Eagles Capture 2021 DI Women’s Basketball National Championship