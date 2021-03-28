Overnight rain brings flooding to the mountains, Severe Weather Alert Day continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While most of us were able to escape severe weather on Saturday night, nearly all of us saw some heavy rainfall during the overnight hours...and this has led to flooding in some locations, especially along the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for areas along and south of the Highway 80/Hal Rogers Parkway corridor through 8:00 p.m. tonight, with a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Campbell and Claiborne Counties in Tennessee, along with Lee and Wise Counties in Virginia through 8:00 p.m. tonight.

Flood and Flash Flood watches are out for parts of the area through 8 p.m. Sunday. (WYMT)

Rain is still falling this morning, though much lighter than it has during the overnight hours. Some spots picked up upwards of four inches of rainfall in the last 24 hours. We’ll continue to see rain chances until the cold front is able to sweep through the area later this morning and take all of the moisture with it.

Radar estimated observed 24-hour rainfall totals ending Sunday, March 28 at 8:17 a.m. Some locations along the Kentucky-Tennessee border have seen five to six inches of rainfall since Saturday morning. (WYMT)

Folks along and south of the Highway 80/Hal Rogers Parkway corridor may want to limit travel for a while today until some of the street flooding is able to recede. Remember, if you come across a flooded roadway, you may not know how deep the water is or even if the roadway is intact under it. Turn around, don’t drown.

Keep it locked here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.