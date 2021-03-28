Advertisement

Money raised at music festival donated to Kentucky flood relief

The money raised at the Rocking Around the Mountain festival will go to those impacted by the floods.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunshine and local craft beer were on tap in Morehead Saturday. And it was all for a good cause.

“The last three years, I’ve really dove deep into helping people with issues like that. And because of my connection to that, we’ve been able to do a lot of work and this is our biggest event so far,” said event organizer Austin Shuck.

Shuck lost his home to a tornado in 2012. Mother Nature struck again, this time affecting his community. No stranger to natural disasters, he quickly organized the Rocking Around the Mountain: Appalachian Flood Relief Festival.

“With the flooding that recently happened in Eastern Kentucky, our goal is to raise $20,000.”

With hopes of providing $500 to 40 different families who lost their homes in the early March floods, eight different musicians and groups, from Kentucky, Nashville and even Massachusetts volunteered to play for the cause.

“As soon as I told them what was going on, they were like, let’s dive into that. "

The support from Kentuckians didn’t stop with volunteered time.

“The brewing community. We’re doing a partnership with Sawstone, we’re doing one with Mirror Twin, Pivot and also Blue Stallion. So to be able to partner with some of the best brewing companies in Kentucky really means a lot.”

Main Street full of neighbors helping neighbors following weeks of disaster.

Shuck will still be accepting donations if you weren’t able to attend this event.

You can send donations to Austin through his Venmo, Austin-Shuck, or his Paypal, @AustinShuck.

