Illegal alligators seized in McCracken County
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife seized two alligators from a McCracken County home on Thursday, March 26.
The department said a 55-year-old Paducah man admitted to having the alligators and showed the animals to conservation officers when they visited the home.
Alligators and caimans are considered inherently dangerous wildlife. It is illegal to import or possess them.
Conservation officers seized two five-feet long alligators. They took the animals to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade.
The man is charged with two counts of propagation and holding of wildlife without a permit. Each count carries a punishment of up to a $500 fine.
