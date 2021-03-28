Advertisement

How to look out for Human Trafficking and ways to report it

Tips and warning signs of Human Trafficking in your area
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Grow Free Tennessee is a is a non-profit organization that educates the community about how to end human trafficking and helps victims with resources to get their lives back.

Executive Director of the organization, Natalie Ivey shared a few warning signs with WVLT News that could help someone involved in Human Trafficking. Ivey says the trafficking could be controlled by someone close to the victim.

“Predominantly kids and adults who are being trafficked are being trafficked by a loved one. For kids, very commonly it’s gonna be a family member who’s trafficking them. For adults it might be someone who they have an intimate relationship with,” Ivey said.

The U.S Department of State says globally nearly 25 million people victims of sex trafficking.

Ivey says typically those looking for victims in sex trafficking rings, like the one in Oak Ridge, where nine men were charged , could be everyday people we know like neighbors, co-workers, or even friends.

She spotting out the signs of a trafficking victim can be difficult.

“Paying attention to those around you, touching base with a co-worker when she misses work three days out of the week. Paying attention to the kid who might be acting out in class, who might be sleeping through class. Often these victims while being victimized they are functioning in everyday, but they are not presenting as victims,” Ivey said.

If you suspect someone you know is involved with sex trafficking you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline: (888) 373-7888 or the TN Hotline: (855) 558-6484.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox Central wins 13th region title
Back to back to back: Knox Central makes history, wins 13th Region title three years in a row
(Photo: Dakota Makres)
Police: Woman hospitalized after driving into North Fork of Kentucky River
gavel
Pikeville lawyer charged with stealing from victim’s children
The mandate is set to expire March 29.
Gov. Andy Beshear to extend Kentucky’s mask mandate
The noon update from the Storm Prediction Center takes more of the mountains into the slight...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Heavy rain, severe storms likely today and tonight

Latest News

(Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff: Highway 421 partially closed due to flooding in Southwest Virginia
WYMT Flood
PHOTOS: flooding hits the mountain Sunday morning
More flooding in Harlan this morning, this time along Highway 72 in the Catrons Creek/Elcomb...
Eastern Kentucky Flooding - 3/28/2021
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
Sunday morning flooding knocks power out in the mountains
The gators were taken to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade.
Illegal alligators seized in McCracken County