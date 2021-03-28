Advertisement

Governor Beshear: Eleventh straight week of declining cases in Kentucky

Team Kentucky(Office of Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 361 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday as the Commonwealth saw its eleventh straight week of declining cases.

There were eight new deaths. The state’s death toll now stands at 6,031.

425,027 Kentuckians have tested positive across the state.

The positivity rate jumped up slightly and currently sits at 2.88%.

There are 381 people in the hospital and 96 people in the ICU.

Governor Beshear is encouraging all eligible Kentuckians to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Monday, all Kentuckians 40 years or older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to people in Phase 1A, 1B, and 1C.

As of Sunday, seven out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

