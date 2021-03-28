Advertisement

Gov. Lee releases statement following overnight storms, flooding

Governor Lee is urging the public to maintain caution across floodwaters.
Gov. Lee
Gov. Lee(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Governor Bill Lee released a statement Sunday afternoon following overnight storms and flooding across the state.

“We are saddened by the loss of life caused by last night’s devastating flooding. Our thoughts are with those displaced by this storm, and we thank all of our emergency responders for their tireless work overnight,” said Gov. Lee in a Tweet.

In Nashville, flash flooding prompted evacuations and rescues overnight into Sunday afternoon. Nashville officials confirmed Sunday morning, four people have died following the storms.

In East Tennessee, officials are continuing to report flooding and road closures across the area following the heavy rainfall overnight.

Gov. Lee urges the public to maintain caution across floodwaters.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox Central wins 13th region title
Back to back to back: Knox Central makes history, wins 13th Region title three years in a row
(Photo: Dakota Makres)
Police: Woman hospitalized after driving into North Fork of Kentucky River
gavel
Pikeville lawyer charged with stealing from victim’s children
(Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff: Highway 421 partially closed due to flooding in Southwest Virginia
The mandate is set to expire March 29.
Gov. Andy Beshear to extend Kentucky’s mask mandate

Latest News

Floodwater rose quickly Sunday morning along Cumberland Avenue. Photo Courtesy: City of...
Water slowly recedes in Middlesboro following Sunday morning flood
Steve Hensley flooding Facebook Live
Steve Hensley flooding Facebook Live
The gators were taken to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade.
Illegal alligators seized in McCracken County
Team Kentucky
Governor Beshear: Eleventh straight week of declining cases in Kentucky