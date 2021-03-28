Gov. Lee releases statement following overnight storms, flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Governor Bill Lee released a statement Sunday afternoon following overnight storms and flooding across the state.

“We are saddened by the loss of life caused by last night’s devastating flooding. Our thoughts are with those displaced by this storm, and we thank all of our emergency responders for their tireless work overnight,” said Gov. Lee in a Tweet.

In Nashville, flash flooding prompted evacuations and rescues overnight into Sunday afternoon. Nashville officials confirmed Sunday morning, four people have died following the storms.

In East Tennessee, officials are continuing to report flooding and road closures across the area following the heavy rainfall overnight.

Gov. Lee urges the public to maintain caution across floodwaters.

