Flooding shuts down Whitley County roads

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Roads in Whitley County were shut down due to heavy flooding Sunday, March 28.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the following roads were closed as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

KY 26 at mile points 1.8 to 2.3 and at mile point 13

KY 1804 at mile point 1.9

KY 2996, also known as Wolf Creek River Road, at mile point 3.0 to 3.7.

People can find more information on road closures on the KYTC website.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.