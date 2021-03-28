Advertisement

Dry weather works in after Sunday morning flooding

(WOWT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After dealing with flooding in the mountains this morning, we’re working in much drier weather as we start the work week.

Tonight through Monday Night

After the cold front worked through the mountains this morning, we’re going to enjoy a bit of a break as high pressure works into the region. This will allow us to clear out through the nighttime hours and slowly diminish gusty northwest winds. We should end up getting down into the lower to middle 30s for Sunday night. That could allow for some frost to form in the coldest locations.

High pressure sticks with us into Monday as sunshine returns to the forecast. This should allow afternoon high temperatures to reach into the lower 60s, though we’ll drop back into the lower to middle 40s for Monday night as clear skies continue.

Tuesday and Tuesday Night

High pressure will slowly be pushing to the east as we go through the day on Tuesday, this will allow mostly sunny skies to stick around as well as boost winds out of the southwest. That will, in turn, warm our temperatures up into the lower 70s. Clouds start to build in, however, through Tuesday night with the chance of a shower near daybreak a our next system works in. Lows overnight only fall into the middle 50s.

Through the end of the week

Our next system will bring showers back to the forecast by Wednesday along a strong cold front. No, we’re not expecting any severe weather, the cold front just has some really cold air behind it, especially for the beginning of April.

After highs in the 60s on Wednesday, we may struggle to hit 50° on Thursday as we could even see a morning snowflake or two! Lows tumble into the middle 20s both Thursday and Friday nights. Frost will again be a concern both nights. We’ll slowly make it back to near average by next Saturday.

