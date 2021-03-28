Clay and Leslie Counties experience flooding, parks and roads flooded

CLAY/LESLIE COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, heavy rains caused bridges and some roads in Clay County to become covered in water.

”Really we got maybe two to three inches of rain, and it’s a major flood again,” said Clay County Judge-Executive Johnny Johnson.

Judge-Executive Johnson said he received reports of flooding around 2:30 Sunday morning.

“Mainly in the upper end of the county, Big Creek, Goose Rock, Horse Creek area, down Sexton’s Creek area,” he added.

Crews in Clay County saw structure damage to bridges and culverts.

“The park is flooded again, washed completely out again,” Johnson said. “The park in Manchester is full of water now, everything is just full, full of water.”

The River Front Park in downtown Hyden is closed to flooding. The floodwater is so high, it is barely touching the net of a basketball goal.

“I ran down here I guess about 7:30 and when I did it was, you know, it was almost to the ball court,” said City of Hyden Mayor Carol Joseph. ”I knew that it kept coming, it was moving really fast.”

The park will remain closed until the water recedes and officials have time to send pictures to FEMA and disinfect the park equipment.

“Jeffery came in and moved all of our equipment out of there and we got it to higher ground.”

