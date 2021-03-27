West Virginia schools break ground on new aviation program

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - A joint program between Marshall University and Mountwest Community and Technical College in aviation maintenance is breaking ground.

The Herald-Dispatch reports the program is a collaboration with the Huntington Tri-State Airport, where an existing hangar and an armory are being renovated.

Creating classroom and laboratory spaces is expected to cost about $2.7 million.

The program already has received two planes and they plan to add seven more.

At a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, officials expressed hope that the program will help attract aerospace companies to Appalachia.

The program is expected to begin next spring.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.