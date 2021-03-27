Tips to keep your pet calm during a storm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Do your pets hide, bark or sometimes tear at furniture during a storm?

According to the PARC Vet, thunderstorm anxiety is terrifying for a pet and heartbreaking for an owner to watch.

PARC Vet suggests 5 tips to calm your pet during a storm:

Give your pet a safe place to go during a storm. Be cool during a storm. Consoling your pet when they’re scared can reinforce fearful behavior. Be present. Don’t fuss too much. Distract your pet from the noise by throwing a toy, brushing its hair. Try a Thundershirt – This snug shirt wraps around your pet and applies gentle, constant pressure, similar to swaddling a baby. Supplement the scary sounds with music, TV, or white noise. Most importantly, ask your vet for help.

Serious cases left untreated can result in your pet harming themselves or possibly doing serious damage to your home.

