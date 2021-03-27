Advertisement

Southwestern pulls away from Danville to earn spot in girls’ 12th Region championship

By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a game of runs in a hotly contested game between Southwestern and Danville, but the Lady Warriors built a 12-point lead midway through the fourth quarter that would help them win, 65-54 over the Lady Admirals.

Danville cut the Lady Warrior lead down to four in the fourth quarter, but Southwestern adapted to the pressure and put the Lady Admirals away to move on to Sunday’s championship game.

Southwestern will now turn its attention to Sunday’s championship game against Mercer County at 3 p.m. from Pulaski County. The winner will move on to the Sweet 16 from Wednesday, April 7-Saturday, April 10.

