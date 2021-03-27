Severe Weather Alert Day: Strong to severe storms likely today and tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day.

Waves of strong to severe storms will roll through our region today and tonight. The daytime storms will be mainly south of the Hal Rogers Parkway/Highway 80 corridor, but a few could drift as far north as the Mountain Parkway. They should be more scattered at times. The nighttime storms will move in along a cold front and could last through early Sunday morning. Those could be a little more widespread.

As of 9 a.m., the Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under a risk for severe weather, with about half of it under a slight risk (2 out of 5).

The main threats from these storms will be damaging wind and heavy rain, but some large hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

There is also a Flash Flood Watch in effect until Sunday morning for Claiborne and Campbell County in East Tennessee.

Highs are expected to soar into the upper 60s and low 70s later this afternoon, so that, along with any late day sunshine we get could help fuel storms later tonight.

