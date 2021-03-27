Advertisement

Severe Weather Alert Day: potential for heavy rain and strong storms continues through Saturday night

By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have declared a Severe Weather Alert Day heading through the remainder of the evening and overnight hours as a cold front brings showers and thunderstorms back to the mountains.

We already have a Flood Watch in effect for areas along and south of the Highway 80/Hal Rogers Parkway corridor going through Sunday night.

Looking at the latest data, it would appear our main threats going through this evening will be heavy rain training over the same locations, resulting in the potential for flooding, along with some large hail thanks to cool air aloft, and some gusty winds. Models have been showing the potential for a widespread one to up to three inches of rain heading through tomorrow morning, which is definitely something we’ll be watching closely.

We’ll be watching more areas of rain moving from the southwest, first into the Cumberland Valley, then overspreading the region into the nighttime hours. Our severe threat won’t be completely over until the cold front passes Saturday night or Sunday morning. We should see a line of storms move through then that will bring our storm chances to an end.

Lows overnight fall back into the lower 60s and hold steady into early Sunday before slowly falling through the day. We’ll clear out late Sunday afternoon and into Sunday night as lows dip back into the middle 30s.

Into Next Week

We’ll get a nice break with a sunny and cooler Monday as highs stay in the lower 60s. Tuesday starts dry too with clouds slowly building during the day ahead of our next system. Highs get to near 70°.

Our next frontal boundary looks to move in Wednesday, bringing another chance for scattered showers and a rumble of thunder or two. Severe weather doesn’t look like a big chance right now, but what does look like a good chance is the potential for downright cold weather to move in by early Thursday morning as the front passes. Highs may struggle to get out of the 40s on Thursday with lows dipping back into the 20s.

The best news is that temperatures will recover somewhat into the 50s and 60s as next weekend looks to start on a dry note for now.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

