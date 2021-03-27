Advertisement

Scores from Friday night’s high school hoops action

KHSAA Basketball
KHSAA Basketball(WBKO)
By Willie Hope and Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the scores from across the Commonwealth from Friday night.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Regional Championship

Region 9

Highlands 77, Conner 67

Regional Semifinal

Region 1

McCracken County 58, Marshall Co. 29

Murray 61, Paducah Tilghman 53

Region 3

Muhlenberg County 60, Owensboro 39

Owensboro Catholic 69, Ohio Co. 53

Region 5

Elizabethtown 67, Bardstown 58

John Hardin 73, Washington Co. 58

Region 8

North Oldham 66, Simon Kenton 64

Oldham County 69, Collins 43

Region 10

Campbell Co. 71, Montgomery Co. 67

George Rogers Clark 64, Mason Co. 58

Region 13

Knox Central 67, Clay Co. 50

North Laurel 74, Corbin 65

Region 15

Johnson Central 72, Betsy Layne 55

Paintsville 55, Belfry 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Regional Quarterfinal

Region 14

Letcher County Central 48, Perry Co. Central 47

Powell Co. 61, Breathitt Co. 44

Regional Semifinal

Region 2

Hopkinsville 40, Union Co. 6

Region 4

Barren Co. 56, Greenwood 45

Region 6

Bullitt East 54, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 20

Lou. Butler 70, Lou. Mercy 48

Region 7

Lou. Central 65, Lou. Male 58

Lou. Sacred Heart 50, Lou. DuPont Manual 37

Region 12

Southwestern 65, Danville 54

Region 16

Boyd Co. 60, Rowan Co. 46

Russell 59, Ashland Blazer 45

