Scores from Friday night’s high school hoops action
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the scores from across the Commonwealth from Friday night.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Regional Championship
Region 9
Highlands 77, Conner 67
Regional Semifinal
Region 1
McCracken County 58, Marshall Co. 29
Murray 61, Paducah Tilghman 53
Region 3
Muhlenberg County 60, Owensboro 39
Owensboro Catholic 69, Ohio Co. 53
Region 5
Elizabethtown 67, Bardstown 58
John Hardin 73, Washington Co. 58
Region 8
North Oldham 66, Simon Kenton 64
Oldham County 69, Collins 43
Region 10
Campbell Co. 71, Montgomery Co. 67
George Rogers Clark 64, Mason Co. 58
Region 13
Knox Central 67, Clay Co. 50
North Laurel 74, Corbin 65
Region 15
Johnson Central 72, Betsy Layne 55
Paintsville 55, Belfry 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Regional Quarterfinal
Region 14
Letcher County Central 48, Perry Co. Central 47
Powell Co. 61, Breathitt Co. 44
Regional Semifinal
Region 2
Hopkinsville 40, Union Co. 6
Region 4
Barren Co. 56, Greenwood 45
Region 6
Bullitt East 54, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 20
Lou. Butler 70, Lou. Mercy 48
Region 7
Lou. Central 65, Lou. Male 58
Lou. Sacred Heart 50, Lou. DuPont Manual 37
Region 12
Southwestern 65, Danville 54
Region 16
Boyd Co. 60, Rowan Co. 46
Russell 59, Ashland Blazer 45
