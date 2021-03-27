Road to Rupp: North Laurel, Knox Central set to play in boys 13th region championship game

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region tournament as part of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week showcase.

In the final game on Saturday, the North Laurel Jaguars will take on the Knox Central Panthers for the championship at the Corbin Arena.

On Friday night, the Jaguars took down Corbin 74-65 in the semi-finals. Reed Sheppard finished with 31 points, Ryan Davidson had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Hayden Llewellyn led the Redhounds with 24 points.

Knox Central defeated Clay County Friday night in their semi-final matchup, 67-50. Jevonte Turner led the Panthers with 14 points, Gavin Chadwell scored a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. For the Tigers, Connor Farmer scored 21 points and Connor Robinson followed with 18.

You can watch the games on WYMT’s Heroes & Icons channel, WYMT.com along with WYMT’s news app, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and VUit.

To watch the game on VUit, you’ll have to go to https://www.vuit.com/events/.

