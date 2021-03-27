Advertisement

Police: Woman hospitalized after driving into North Fork of Kentucky River

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
(Photo: Dakota Makres)(Dakota Makres)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Police Officers say they received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday after a minivan wound up in the North Fork of the Kentucky River.

The crash happened at the Dipsy Doodle Curve near the Hazard Water Plant.

The driver was taken to the hospital to treat her injuries while the car, a Pontiac Montana, was recovered from the river.

Hazard Police were assisted by the Hazard Fire Department, Perry County Ambulance, and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Laurel improves to 17-0.
North Laurel punches ticket to region championship, beats Corbin 74-65
The mandate is set to expire March 29.
Gov. Andy Beshear to extend Kentucky’s mask mandate
Knox Central celebrates a 81-74 win over Wolfe County to advance to the Mountain Classic...
Knox Central looks for third straight region title, beats Clay County 67-50
Bryan Carroll mugshot
Police arrest ‘potentially armed and dangerous’ man at UK Hospital
John Keathley
Pike County Sheriff’s Office finds man who escaped after arrest

Latest News

gavel
Pikeville lawyer charged with stealing from victim’s children
West Virginia schools break ground on new aviation program
Kentucky General Assembly
Kentucky lawmakers poised to override Democratic governor’s vetoes
Pet anxiety during a storm
Tips to keep your pet calm during a storm