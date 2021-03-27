Police: Woman hospitalized after driving into North Fork of Kentucky River

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Police Officers say they received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday after a minivan wound up in the North Fork of the Kentucky River.

The crash happened at the Dipsy Doodle Curve near the Hazard Water Plant.

The driver was taken to the hospital to treat her injuries while the car, a Pontiac Montana, was recovered from the river.

Hazard Police were assisted by the Hazard Fire Department, Perry County Ambulance, and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

