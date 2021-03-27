Advertisement

Letcher Central, Powell County advance to Girls’ 14th Region semifinals

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Both Letcher Central and Powell County stayed alive on Friday night to advance to Monday night’s semifinals in the 14th Region.

In the first contest of the night, it was the Letcher Central Lady Cougars staving off Perry Central, 48-47.

The Lady Cougars weathered a 7-0 run by the Lady Commodores in the fourth quarter while rallying to go ahead late.

Perry Central had a chance to win the game but both the Lady Commodores missed two free throws as Letcher Central (15-13) secured the rebound and the victory.

Kaylee Banks had a team-high 22 points for Letcher Central.

Lexi Mullins led the way for Perry Central (11-10) with 17 points.

In the nightcap, Powell County (12-9) pulled away in the second half after leading Breathitt County (15-12) by five points at halftime to take a 61-44 victory.

The Lady Pirates were paced by Macey Howell with 24 points.

Breathitt County’s leading scorer was Riley Bush with 13 points.

The semifinal round is set for Monday night. Knott Central and No. 7 Owsley County will go head-to-head on Monday at 5:30 p.m. while Powell County and Letcher Central will square off in the second game at 8 p.m.

