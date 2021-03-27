KSP: Letcher County man charged with numerous traffic violations after pursuit

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, a Kentucky State Police trooper was involved in pursuit after he attempted to pull a car over.

The traffic stop was attempted on a 1994 Ford Mustang on KY-7 in the Isom community.

The driver of the Mustang took off, leading the trooper on a short pursuit. Police said the pursuit was called off due to public safety.

Trooper Branden Watts found the car after it was in a single-vehicle, non-injury crash. Troopers said the driver left his car and ran away. He was taken into custody by Trooper Watts.

38-year-old Thomas E. Riley of Isom was charged with numerous traffic violations and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Riley was taken to the Letcher County Jail.

