Advertisement

KSP investigates death of 21-year-old Murray State University student

The body was identified as 21-year-old Sarah Townsend, a student at Murray State University.
The body was identified as 21-year-old Sarah Townsend, a student at Murray State University.((Source: Calloway Co. Sheriff's Office))
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CONCORD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police investigators have identified the body discovered early Friday morning in southern Calloway County on Fox Road near McCuiston Drive.

The body was identified as 21-year-old Sarah Townsend, a student at Murray State University.

Townsend is originally from Farmville, Virginia.

On March 26, an autopsy was conducted at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

Preliminary autopsy reports determine Townsend died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators began interviewing friends and relatives to determine her last known whereabouts.

KSP discovered that Townsend’s vehicle, a Toyota Camry, had been observed by traffic cameras in central Georgia.

Further investigation led to the development of a suspect who also had ties to the same area in Georgia.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, March 27, KSP detectives determined that the Toyota Camry had made its way back to Kentucky.

At approximately 4:00 a.m., detective’s located 22-year-old, Julius Sotomayor near his home in Dexter, Kentucky.

Detectives also located Townsend’s stolen Toyota Camry nearby.

Evidence and statements obtained throughout the investigation provided investigators with sufficient probable cause to arrest Sotomayor.

He was charged with murder, theft by unlawful taking (auto) and tampering with physical evidence.

He is being held in the Calloway County Jail.

The Kentucky State Police were assisted by numerous agencies including the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray State University Police, and officials with Murray State University.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Laurel improves to 17-0.
North Laurel punches ticket to region championship, beats Corbin 74-65
The mandate is set to expire March 29.
Gov. Andy Beshear to extend Kentucky’s mask mandate
Knox Central celebrates a 81-74 win over Wolfe County to advance to the Mountain Classic...
Knox Central looks for third straight region title, beats Clay County 67-50
John Keathley
Pike County Sheriff’s Office finds man who escaped after arrest
Three arrested in Breathitt County on drug charges
Police: Three arrested on drug charges, woman arrested for robbery and trafficking carfentanyl near school

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky fire departments prepare for severe weather
Brian moore paintsville firefighter
Local fire departments send final goodbye to Paintsville first responder Brian Moore
The Cincinnati Zoo has announced the death of their 31-year-old male polar bear ‘Little One.’...
Cincinnati Zoo announced death of male polar bear ‘Little One’
KSP Post 3
KSP: Letcher County man charged with numerous traffic violations after pursuit