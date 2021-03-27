Kentucky lawmakers poised to override Democratic governor’s vetoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers are set to reconvene Monday to consider unfinished business.

They have two more days of work before ending the 2021 session. Republicans are poised to take up vetoes by the Democratic governor on everything from scholarship tax credits to the governor’s ability to fill any vacant U.S. Senate seat.

Bills awaiting final votes include proposals to curb no-knock police warrants, relax early voting rules, and shield businesses from pandemic-related lawsuits.

A showdown is likely on Gov. Andy Beshear’s rejection of a bill to allow a form of scholarship tax credits to gain a foothold in Kentucky to pay for private school tuition.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.