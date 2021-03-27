Advertisement

Johnson Central, Paintsville set to square off in 15th Region final

Grant Rice (10) and Ryleh McKenzie (0) celebrate the Golden Eagles' 72-55 win over Betsy Layne...
Grant Rice (10) and Ryleh McKenzie (0) celebrate the Golden Eagles' 72-55 win over Betsy Layne on Friday.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The 15th Region championship game is all set following Friday’s semifinal action at Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Rivals Johnson Central and Paintsville will square off tomorrow with the title on the line after taking two vastly different routes to reach the final stage.

The Golden Eagles, fueled by their bench, thumped Betsy Layne 72-55 and led by as many as 22 on their way to a resounding victory that catapulted them to their 21st win on the year.

Paintsville used a fourth-quarter surge fueled by Connor Fugate’s late-game shot-making to edge past Belfry 55-51 after trailing early in the period. Each team traded blows all the way until the end, but free-throw shooting down the stretch ultimately sealed the deal for the Tigers.

Corbin standout Treyveon Longmire picks Kentucky
Lynn Camp hires Mark Huddleston as new head football coach
13th region semi-final preview - March 26, 2021
Lynn Camp announces Mark Huddleston as its new head football coach.
