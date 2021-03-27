Johnson Central, Paintsville set to square off in 15th Region final

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The 15th Region championship game is all set following Friday’s semifinal action at Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Rivals Johnson Central and Paintsville will square off tomorrow with the title on the line after taking two vastly different routes to reach the final stage.

The Golden Eagles, fueled by their bench, thumped Betsy Layne 72-55 and led by as many as 22 on their way to a resounding victory that catapulted them to their 21st win on the year.

Paintsville used a fourth-quarter surge fueled by Connor Fugate’s late-game shot-making to edge past Belfry 55-51 after trailing early in the period. Each team traded blows all the way until the end, but free-throw shooting down the stretch ultimately sealed the deal for the Tigers.

