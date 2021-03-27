Governor Beshear announces less than 700 new cases, 15 new deaths Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 637 new cases of COVID-19.

There were 15 new deaths. The state’s death toll now stands at 6,023.

424,666 Kentuckians have tested positive across the state.

The positivity rate is 2.8%.

There are 400 people in the hospital and 92 people in the ICU. At least 49,490 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Governor Beshear is encouraging all eligible Kentuckians to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Monday, all Kentuckians 40 years or older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to people in Phase 1A, 1B, and 1C.

As of Saturday, seven out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

