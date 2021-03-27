Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces less than 700 new cases, 15 new deaths Saturday

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 637 new cases of COVID-19.

There were 15 new deaths. The state’s death toll now stands at 6,023.

424,666 Kentuckians have tested positive across the state.

The positivity rate is 2.8%.

There are 400 people in the hospital and 92 people in the ICU. At least 49,490 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

(Credit: Kentucky Public Health)
Governor Beshear is encouraging all eligible Kentuckians to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Monday, all Kentuckians 40 years or older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to people in Phase 1A, 1B, and 1C.

As of Saturday, seven out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

