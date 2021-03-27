Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky fire departments prepare for severe weather

(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE/PERRY COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - After recent flooding, Wooton Volunteer Fire Department had to change its weather preparations.

“Especially if we have to shut roads down. We’re having to make different preparations and shut certain roads down when they flood,” Wooton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tony Lewis said.

Lewis said his department has not received any calls yet for major emergencies.

“We’re used to that changing on a second’s notice. We’re prepared and as best as we can be and hope that we’re not needed,” Lewis said.

Viper Fire Department Captain Joseph Harris, urging everyone to call 911 for help.

“There may not be anybody at the station at the moment you call. So, contact 911 and then they can get ahold of us by dispatch. We can come out, check your area, see what might need to be done to get you safely out of the area,” Viper Fire Department Captain Joseph Harris said.

Lewis said if you do not need to get out, stay home.

“They have no other choice, they need to try to choose the best routes possible to avoid any kind of danger. Especially on roads that are common for flooding,” Lewis said.

Harris encourages everyone to take care of each other.

“Check on your neighbors, check on your family, friends, pets, all of that stuff. Make sure that they’re all taken care of and safe. If anybody needs anything give us a call,” Harris said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Laurel improves to 17-0.
North Laurel punches ticket to region championship, beats Corbin 74-65
The mandate is set to expire March 29.
Gov. Andy Beshear to extend Kentucky’s mask mandate
Knox Central celebrates a 81-74 win over Wolfe County to advance to the Mountain Classic...
Knox Central looks for third straight region title, beats Clay County 67-50
John Keathley
Pike County Sheriff’s Office finds man who escaped after arrest
Three arrested in Breathitt County on drug charges
Police: Three arrested on drug charges, woman arrested for robbery and trafficking carfentanyl near school

Latest News

Brian moore paintsville firefighter
Local fire departments send final goodbye to Paintsville first responder Brian Moore
The Cincinnati Zoo has announced the death of their 31-year-old male polar bear ‘Little One.’...
Cincinnati Zoo announced death of male polar bear ‘Little One’
The body was identified as 21-year-old Sarah Townsend, a student at Murray State University.
KSP investigates death of 21-year-old Murray State University student
KSP Post 3
KSP: Letcher County man charged with numerous traffic violations after pursuit