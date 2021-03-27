Eastern Kentucky fire departments prepare for severe weather

LESLIE/PERRY COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - After recent flooding, Wooton Volunteer Fire Department had to change its weather preparations.

“Especially if we have to shut roads down. We’re having to make different preparations and shut certain roads down when they flood,” Wooton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tony Lewis said.

Lewis said his department has not received any calls yet for major emergencies.

“We’re used to that changing on a second’s notice. We’re prepared and as best as we can be and hope that we’re not needed,” Lewis said.

Viper Fire Department Captain Joseph Harris, urging everyone to call 911 for help.

“There may not be anybody at the station at the moment you call. So, contact 911 and then they can get ahold of us by dispatch. We can come out, check your area, see what might need to be done to get you safely out of the area,” Viper Fire Department Captain Joseph Harris said.

Lewis said if you do not need to get out, stay home.

“They have no other choice, they need to try to choose the best routes possible to avoid any kind of danger. Especially on roads that are common for flooding,” Lewis said.

Harris encourages everyone to take care of each other.

“Check on your neighbors, check on your family, friends, pets, all of that stuff. Make sure that they’re all taken care of and safe. If anybody needs anything give us a call,” Harris said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.