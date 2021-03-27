Advertisement

Cincinnati Zoo announced death of male polar bear ‘Little One’

By Maggy Mcdonel
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo has announced the death of their 31-year-old male polar bear ‘Little One.’

Zoo officials say he was euthanized Saturday due to renal failure and a rapid decline in his health and quality of life.

At his age, officials say he was the oldest male in the U.S. zoo population. They say the median life expectancy for a male polar bear is 21.

“He was such a great bear. Very easygoing. The cutest thing about him was how he did those leisurely armpit scratches,” said Cincinnati Zoo bear keeper Lisa Potter.

‘Little One’ was born at the Cleveland Zoo on Dec. 13, 1989, and was transferred to Cincinnati in 2007.

Despite being matched with several females over the years, he never sired offspring, officials say.

The most recent IUCN report estimates that there are 26,000 polar bears left in the wild and lists it as a vulnerable species.

Zoo officials say they hoped ‘Little One’ inspired many to learn and care about polar bears.

