13th Region Tournament Girls Semi-Final Preview: North Laurel vs. Harlan County

WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the 13th Region Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament March 22nd-29th at the Corbin Arena.(WYMT)
By WYMT Sports Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region tournament as part of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week showcase.

In the first of two semi-final games in the girls part of the tournament on Saturday, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars will take on the Harlan County Lady Black Bears at the Corbin Arena.

On Thursday night, North Laurel defeated Whitley County 80-45 in the quarterfinals. Hailee Valentine was the Lady Jaguars leading scorer with 27 points. Emily Sizemore recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Also on Thursday, Harlan County overcame an eight-point deficit in the third quarter to take down Pineville 47-40 in their quarterfinal matchup. Senior Jacey Lewis delivered a game-high 16 points. Ella Karst also reached double figures for the Lady Black Bears with 14 points in that contest.

You can watch the games on WYMT’s Heroes & Icons channel, WYMT.com along with WYMT’s news app, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and VUit.

To watch the game on VUit, you’ll have to go to https://www.vuit.com/events/.

