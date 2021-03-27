13th Region Tournament Girls Semi-Final Preview: Bell County vs. South Laurel

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region tournament as part of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week showcase.

In the second of two semi-final games in the girls part of the tournament on Saturday, the Bell County Lady Bobcats will take on the South Laurel Lady Cardinals at the Corbin Arena.

On Thursday night, Bell County raced out to an early lead and never looked back as they overwhelmed the Clay County Lady Tigers 58-26 in the quarterfinals. Nadine Johnson led the way with 18 points and eight rebounds. Mataya Ausmus also had a solid outing with ten points and five rebounds.

Also on Thursday, South Laurel cruised to a 51-32 victory over Knox Central in their quarterfinal contest. Clara Collins and Reagan Jones were the leading scorers for South Laurel with 13 points each.

You can watch the games on WYMT’s Heroes & Icons channel, WYMT.com along with WYMT’s news app, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and VUit.

To watch the game on VUit, you’ll have to go to https://www.vuit.com/events/.

