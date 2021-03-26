SWVA law enforcement agencies join forces to create Missing Child Unit

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The U.S. Marshals Service for the Western District of Virginia has announced the formation of a new task force to take on cases of missing and abducted children in the region.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports according to a release from the U.S. Marshals, the Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit will be “a combined federal, state and local entity established to address critically missing child and child abduction cases in the region.”

The unit will not only be a response team, but they will also provide education and training in missing child cases to local agencies.

This Missing Child Unit was officially formed on March 4th. Since then, authorities say four children have been recovered.

23 law enforcement agencies are joining forces to multiply their regional coverage when it comes to missing and exploited children.

The following agencies will be members of the unit:

Abingdon Police Department, Bristol (VA) Police Department

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Russell County Sheriff’s Office

Scott County Sheriff’s Office

Smyth County Sheriff’s Office

Sullivan County (TN) Sheriff’s Office

Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office

Virginia State Police

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Wise County Sheriff’s Office

Wythe County Sheriff’s Office

Highlands Community Services

HCS Child Advocacy Center

Department of Social Services

United States Marshals Service

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Department of Homeland Security

United States Attorney’s Office

This collaboration is said to be an extension of the U.S. Marshals Service, which will serve as a resource to educate, train, and guide law enforcement agencies in the area on how to be proactive and responsive to missing children.