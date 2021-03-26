SWVA law enforcement agencies join forces to create Missing Child Unit
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The U.S. Marshals Service for the Western District of Virginia has announced the formation of a new task force to take on cases of missing and abducted children in the region.
CBS affiliate WJHL reports according to a release from the U.S. Marshals, the Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit will be “a combined federal, state and local entity established to address critically missing child and child abduction cases in the region.”
The unit will not only be a response team, but they will also provide education and training in missing child cases to local agencies.
This Missing Child Unit was officially formed on March 4th. Since then, authorities say four children have been recovered.
23 law enforcement agencies are joining forces to multiply their regional coverage when it comes to missing and exploited children.
The following agencies will be members of the unit:
- Abingdon Police Department, Bristol (VA) Police Department
- Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office
- Carroll County Sheriff’s Office
- Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office
- Grayson County Sheriff’s Office
- Lee County Sheriff’s Office
- Russell County Sheriff’s Office
- Scott County Sheriff’s Office
- Smyth County Sheriff’s Office
- Sullivan County (TN) Sheriff’s Office
- Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office
- Virginia State Police
- Washington County Sheriff’s Office
- Wise County Sheriff’s Office
- Wythe County Sheriff’s Office
- Highlands Community Services
- HCS Child Advocacy Center
- Department of Social Services
- United States Marshals Service
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Department of Homeland Security
- United States Attorney’s Office
This collaboration is said to be an extension of the U.S. Marshals Service, which will serve as a resource to educate, train, and guide law enforcement agencies in the area on how to be proactive and responsive to missing children.