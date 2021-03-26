Severe threat ends for now, more storms possible this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a breezy start to Friday, skies will gradually clear later, but the break in the action looks to be short-lived.

Today and Tonight

We will see clouds for the morning hours, with some sunshine trying to peek through. I think we see the sunshine take over the deeper into the day we get. We will be a little cooler behind the cold front that moved through overnight, but we should still top out in the mid to upper 60s for highs.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Weekend Forecast

While we start Saturday dry, that won’t last. Chances for showers and storms move back in the later into the day that we get ahead of another cold front that will move through the region late Saturday night and into early Sunday.

In the day 2 outlook for that time frame, the Storm Prediction Center has about half of the region under either a marginal (1 out of 5) or slight (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather. The main threats will be damaging wind and heavy rain. Some models show the potential of up to 3″ of rain by Monday morning, so that’s something we’ll have to keep a close eye on.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of our region under either a marginal or slight risk for severe weather Saturday night and Sunday morning. (WYMT)

Highs Saturday will top out near 70 before falling into the low 60s by Sunday morning. I do believe we see a midnight high on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-60s. Those will fall through the day before stabilizing in the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning.

Rain chances will continue through Sunday evening before wrapping up.

Extended Forecast

As we begin the last days of March on Monday, sunny skies will be around, but it will be cooler behind the weekend front. Highs will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Unfortunately, our break from the rain looks to again be short-lived as another system could bring more chances into play by late Tuesday.

