Security cameras across UK’s campus help police make arrest

By Grace Finerman
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bryan Carroll was taken into police custody Thursday afternoon at UK hospital after authorities found him with firearms, body armor, and possible explosives.

Friday, University of Kentucky Chief of Police Joe Monroe says a camera system in place was instrumental in the arrest.

It’s been a project spanning around a decade, installing security cameras across UK’s campus.

“We were really thinking of small scale. One of our new executive vice presidents came in and said I think you need to look bigger,” Monroe says.

And they did, putting out more than 3,000 cameras campus-wide.

Over the years Monroe says these cameras have helped deter people from committing crimes, but they’ve also helped authorities track developing situations.

Thursday, they came in handy again. Monroe says the cameras helped authorities find Carroll, who is facing more than 14 charges including 4 counts of use of a weapon of mass destruction. Monroe says they received a tip from Versailles police, sharing Carroll was heading to UK hospital. He explains they used the perimeter cameras, and after they found the car on video, they could easily follow it.

“We’ve really put an emphasis on cameras it’s now become a standard in our development of new buildings, part of the planning process that it has to have access control and cameras built into that process,” Monroe says.

Monroe says anyone, anywhere can install cameras for added security. This including in their own homes. He says usually the more money put into a security system, the better it will be.

Monroe says the number of cameras installed around campus depends on the size of the buildings.

