Scores from Thursday night’s regional tournament action

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the scores from across the Commonwealth on Thursday night.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Regional Semifinal

Region 2

Madisonville-North Hopkins 66, Hopkinsville 65

Region 6

Bullitt East 62, Lou. DeSales 58

Lou. Western 43, Lou. Fern Creek 42

Region 11

Frederick Douglass 56, Lex. Paul Dunbar 55

Madison Central 67, Franklin Co. 51

Region 16

Ashland Blazer 76, West Carter 69, OT

Rowan Co. 54, Boyd Co. 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Regional Quarterfinal

Region 3

Meade Co. 52, McLean Co. 39

Owensboro Catholic 59, Grayson Co. 19

Region 4

Barren Co. 58, Russellville 49

Bowling Green 47, Russell Co. 35

Franklin-Simpson 43, Glasgow 41

Greenwood 59, Metcalfe Co. 58

Region 5

Bethlehem 63, Elizabethtown 41

Green Co. 48, Taylor Co. 43

Region 8

Anderson Co. 76, Trimble Co. 27

Walton-Verona 48, Oldham County 31

Region 9

Dixie Heights 64, Cooper 55

Highlands 59, Cov. Holy Cross 43

Notre Dame 61, Ludlow 16

Ryle 64, Newport Central Catholic 48

Region 10

Montgomery Co. 51, Harrison Co. 46, OT

Scott 55, Mason Co. 49

Region 13

Bell Co. 58, Clay Co. 26

South Laurel 51, Knox Central 32

Region 14

Owsley Co. 51, Leslie Co. 44

Knott Central 70, Wolfe County 26

Region 15

Johnson Central 50, Shelby Valley 39

Lawrence Co. 82, Pike Co. Central 67

Regional Semifinal

Region 1

Marshall Co. 51, Graves Co. 29

McCracken County 64, Calloway Co. 54

Region 12

Mercer Co. 57, Wayne Co. 49

