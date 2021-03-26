Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will see those mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-40s.

The Weekend

We will start out your Saturday with some sunshine with highs getting into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Our next system arrives late Saturday night into early Sunday bringing heavy showers and maybe some thunderstorms back into the mountains.

Our southern counties have the best chance of seeing some showers in the afternoon on Saturday but all of us will see those showers move in by the overnight hours. As that cold front arrives overnight, some of those thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. The Storm Prediction Center has us a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather Saturday and Sunday. Areas along the KY/VA border are in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather on Sunday.

The best chance for those storms will be early Sunday morning. The main threats are heavy rain and gusty winds. We’ll have to keep an eye on the isolated flooding threat as some models show 1-3″ of rain possible. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-60s early with temperatures dropping behind that cold front. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine returns Monday with highs only getting into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We’ll get back into the upper 60s to lower 70s on Tuesday with some stray rain chances. I do think most of us stay dry.

Another cold front could arrive Wednesday into Thursday of next week. We’ll keep an eye on it!

