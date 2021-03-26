Police: Woman arrested for stabbing man at least twice
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department posted on Facebook that police responded to a stabbing Thursday.
It happened at 720 South 2nd Street. Investigators say 36-year-old Loretta Rice stabbed a 40-year-old man at least twice.
The man was treated on scene and transported to Baptist Health Corbin.
Rice is charged with first-degree assault and was also served with a warrant for failure to appear.
