Police: Woman arrested for stabbing man at least twice

Loretta Rice is accused of stabbing a man at least twice
Loretta Rice is accused of stabbing a man at least twice(Whitley County Detention Center)
By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department posted on Facebook that police responded to a stabbing Thursday.

It happened at 720 South 2nd Street. Investigators say 36-year-old Loretta Rice stabbed a 40-year-old man at least twice.

The man was treated on scene and transported to Baptist Health Corbin.

Rice is charged with first-degree assault and was also served with a warrant for failure to appear.

