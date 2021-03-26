Police: Stabbing sends 1 to hospital in Whitley County, woman arrested
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday evening, around 5:40 p.m. Williamsburg Police Department responded to a stabbing.
The stabbing occurred on 720 South 2nd Street.
Police said an investigation found Loretta Rice 36, stabbed a 40-year-old man at least twice.
The man was taken by ambulance to the Baptist Health-Corbin, where he is currently hospitalized.
Police arrested Rice and charged her with assault, she was also served a warrant for failure to appear.
