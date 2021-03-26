Pilot rural mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This week, Harlan County is on track to see its lowest COVID-19 cases since early September.

“This is a direct result of folks getting the vaccine and following the public health guidelines,” said Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley.

On Friday, county officials announced a pilot rural mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic. County officials said they are partnering with many agencies in the Commonwealth during the vaccine clinic.

The vaccine clinic will take place from April 1 through April 6 at either drive-thru or walk-in locations in the county.

“The more people we get vaccinated, the quicker we get this pandemic over with, and I’m very pleased we were selected,” added Mosley.

The pilot program has a goal of vaccinating more than 600 people with a no-cost Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

“This particular mobile vaccine effort will focus on anyone 18 or older,” said Mosley.

Judge-Executive Mosley added, if someone is homebound due to health issues, efforts will be made to vaccinate that person inside of their home.

“We have to have a list of these individuals completed by Thursday, April 1st at noon,” he said.

“This is a pilot that the state is moving forward with,” said Mosley. “We’re honored to execute this first run of it here in the county.”

MOBILE VACCINE LOCATIONS:

All clinics will be from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

April 1st-Closplint Church of God on Cloverfork/Drive-Thru Clinic

April 2nd-Senior Citizens Center, Bledsoe/Walk-in Clinic

April 3rd-Martin’s Fork Lake Office in Smith/Drive-Thru Clinic

April 5th-Blackstar Pentecostal Church, Pathfork/Drive-Thru Clinic

April 6th-Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Lynch/Drive-Thru Clinic

