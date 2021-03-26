Advertisement

Pike County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who escaped after arrest

John Keathley
John Keathley(Pike County Detention Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from officers after being arrested.

John Keathley was being taken from the deputy’s patrol car to the Pike County Detention Center when the deputies say the man ran away.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office considers the man dangerous but it is not known if the man has a weapon.

If you spot him or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 432-6260, or any other local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Carroll mugshot
Police arrest ‘potentially armed and dangerous’ man at UK Hospital
Jimmy Collett
Police: 1 arrested after $20,000 worth of meth found in vehicle
Severe Outlook 3/25/2021
Severe storms likely tonight
LaShana Harris
Kentucky juvenile justice commissioner fired for alleged harassment
As of 2 a.m. Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center has all of our region under a severe risk...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Cold front brings strong storms to the region

Latest News

Martin County officials are offering a $2,000 reward for anyone who provides information on a...
Police investigating horse found shot in Martin County
wsaz
Horse found shot in Martin County, Ky.
Ky Election Reform
House Bill 574 could alter the way Kentuckians vote in elections
School choice bill could become law next week if lawmakers override Beshear’s veto
WATCH | School choice bill could become law next week if lawmakers override Beshear’s veto