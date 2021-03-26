Pike County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who escaped after arrest

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from officers after being arrested.

John Keathley was being taken from the deputy’s patrol car to the Pike County Detention Center when the deputies say the man ran away.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office considers the man dangerous but it is not known if the man has a weapon.

If you spot him or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 432-6260, or any other local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.