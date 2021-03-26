Advertisement

Owsley County, Knott Central moving on in girls’ 14th Region tournament

Knott Central vs. Hazard girls
By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Owsley County and Knott Central are headed the the girls’ 14th Region semifinals with wins on Thursday night.

The Lady Owls used a 17-0 run in the third quarter to get past Leslie County, 51-44. Knott Central went up early and never looked back against Wolfe County, defeating the Lady Wolves 70-26.

During the third quarter of the game, Wolfe County head coach Gary Brown collapsed on the sideline after complaining about chest pains. The ambulance crew got to the gym just as Brown collapsed. We will provide an update as we get one.

The Lady Owls and Lady Patriots will meet in the semifinals on Monday night at 5:30 p.m. These two met back in the 14th Region All ‘A’ final in January, a game that Owsley County won, 44-39.

