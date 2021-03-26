Medical marijuana bill fails in Tennessee Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bill that aimed to legalize medical marijuana in Tennessee failed in the state senate.

The Senate Judiciary Committee decided not to move forward with Senate Bill 854 after lawmakers questioned the legislation’s constitutionality.

The bill was filed for introduction in February by Senator Janice Bowling. Following its introduction, the bill moved through multiple committees and was recommended for passage by the Senate Government Operations Committee.

Had the legislation been passed in the senate and house, it would have introduced the “Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act.”

