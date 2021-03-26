Markelle Turner, Brooks Hammonds named NAIA All-Americans

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Union College’s Markelle Turner, a Knox Central alum, and Brooke Hammonds earned NAIA All-American honors on Thursday evening.

The NAIA announced the NAIA Women’s and Men’s Basketball All-American Team on Thursday.

Turner is the third Bulldog to earn first-team honors under head coach Kevin Burton. This is the 11th player to make the All-American Team during the Burton era and the 20th in program history.

This is also the eighth year in a row a Bulldog has made the NAIA All-American Team.

“This is an incredible and well deserved recognition for Markelle and Union,” said Burton. “Markelle played all America winning basketball all season with great efficiency, versatility and selflessness. This great honor is very rare. This is a really big deal. I’m very proud and happy for Markelle.”

Turner shattered a long-standing program record when he finished the season with a 27.5 points-per-game average. Paul Andrews has held the record for over 50 years after averaging 25.4 points per game during the 1969-70 season. Turner racked up 632 points in 23 games this season.

His 27.5 point-per-game average was second-best in the NAIA this season. Turner was second behind NAIA Player of the Year Ryan Mangas of Indiana Wesleyan, who averaged 29.5 points an outing.

Turner also ranked third in the NAIA in 3-pointers made (92), fifth in total points (632), and fifth in 3-pointers made per game (4.0).

The All-American honor adds to a laundry list of accolades for Turner this season. He was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Player of the Year, the AAC Tournament MVP, All-AAC First Team, and the AAC Player of the Week three times.

In addition to his scoring prowess, Turner led the team in assists with 82 and averaged 3.9 rebounds per game. He notched two double-doubles on the year as well.

For Hammonds, it’s the second year in a row she has earned All-American honors, collecting first-team honors in 2019-20. This is the 11th time a Bulldog has made the All-American Team.

“I’m so thankful for every opportunity that I have had here at Union,” said Hammonds. “Even this year with the COVID year, it definitely wasn’t the easiest year, but I’m so thankful and grateful for the opportunity and the all-American honor. I am most thankful for everyone that has been standing behind me throughout it all.”

Hammonds is the third player in program history to be a repeat All-American. Brooke Smith made the NAIA All-American Team three times, making the third team in 2007-08, 2008-09, and 2009-10. Lindsey Waters received second-team accolades in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

The Pennington Gap, Va., native averaged 14.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game to go along with 83 assists, 45 steals, and 28 blocks. Hammonds recorded 12 double-doubles on the year, tying her for the most in the AAC.

For her career, Hammonds has 1,507 points and 1,092 rebounds.

Hammonds collected a number of awards this season, including AAC Player of the Year, All-AAC First Team, AAC All-Defensive Team, and the AAC Player of the Week three times.

