Lynn Camp hires Mark Huddleston as new head football coach

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Lynn Camp has found its new head football coach in Mark Huddleston. It’s Huddleston’s first head coaching job after 20-plus years of coaching experience in the area, specifically Whitley County. Most recently, Huddleston was on Knox Central’s staff for the 2020 season.

”It’s set in a perfect location to be extremely successful. I see it as a potential gold mine football team. It’s a very exciting district, it’s an exciting region and it’s an opportunity to go up against some of the best in the state right here in your own district.” Huddleston said. “I drive by this place twice a day, every day and just kind of looked over and thought, I would like to be there.”

Huddleston will take over for Allen Harris, who stepped down at the beginning of March.

