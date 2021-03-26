Kentucky crosses 6,000 COVID-19 deaths as Gov. Beshear announces less than 700 cases on Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 646 new cases of COVID-19.

There were 27 new deaths. Kentucky surpassed 6,000 total COVID-19 related deaths Friday, the state’s death toll now stands at 6,008.

424,055 Kentuckians have tested positive across the state.

The positivity rate is 2.8%.

There are 383 people in the hospital and 88 people in the ICU.

Governor Beshear is encouraging all eligible Kentuckians to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Monday, all Kentuckians 40 years or older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to people in Phase 1A, 1B and 1C.

Beshear said by April 12, all Kentuckians 16 years of age or older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“More than one in three Kentucky adults have been vaccinated so far, which is a huge milestone,” said Beshear. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, see where you can sign up. If you’ve got a family member or friend who wants their shot of hope, help them get registered and call our vaccine hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians), if you need help. Together, we can defeat COVID-19 this year, but we have to keep up our momentum.”

KYCOVID Info 3/26/21 (WYMT)

As of Friday, seven out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

