Johnson Central, Lawrence County round out girls’ 15th Region semifinals

Sammi Sites Johnson Central
Sammi Sites Johnson Central(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The girls’ 15th Region quarterfinals wrapped up on Thursday night as Johnson Central and Lawrence County left Pikeville with wins.

The Lady Eagles defeated Shelby Valley, 50-39 in game one. Lawrence County followed it up with an 82-67 win against Pike Central.

The two will meet on Saturday at 4 p.m. from the Appalachian Wireless Arena in the semifinal round. They join Pikeville and Belfry, who will play in the first game at 2 p.m.

