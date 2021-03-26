Hearing shows support, concerns for income tax proposal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates held a public hearing on Thursday afternoon on its version of Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal to eliminate the state personal income tax.

House Bill 3300 is set for a third reading and vote on Friday. This plan would not increase the sales tax or create any new taxes, as the Governor’s original plan would, but it is expected to take more than a decade to completely eliminate the income tax, according to the bill’s fiscal note.

House leaders who wrote the bill said it is much more financially responsible since it ensures a balanced budget by lowering the income tax based on the state’s revenue growth. The Tax Commissioner would set the income tax rate each year to decrease by at least $150 million dollars based on projected revenue until it becomes zero.

“We’ve done stair step operations on the social security, they did the same thing on the food tax where they reduced it until they eliminated it,” said House Finance Committee Vice Chair Vernon Criss (R-Wood). “They used a gradual step so that it doesn’t take a big blow to the finances of the state all at one time.”

During Thursday’s hearing, members of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce expressed their support for this plan since it will not create new expenses for small businesses or shift the tax burden to other sectors of the economy. Newly created taxes Justice was proposing on things like soda, advertising and professional services would not exist under this bill.

“It will make sure everyone will receive the benefit of a personal income tax reduction,” Chamber Vice President Brian Dayton said. “Our small businesses, most of them on main street, they are pass through entities, and this bill would make sure they are included and would see the benefit.”

However, the loss in revenue would likely result in yearly budget cuts under the House plan, opponents said during the hearing. They were concerned this bill would result in less funding for critical state services like schools, health care and broadband expansion since income tax makes up around 43 percent of the state’s yearly budget.

“While the wealthy few get the majority of the tax cut with this legislation, the cuts to the budget that will evidently follow will be detrimental to all West Virginians who are clearly the most vulnerable,” Alisa Clements from Planned Parenthood said. “It also undermines important investments in health care along with important public services that our patients rely on every day.”

HB 3300 would also take much longer to put money back in West Virginian’s pockets since the first year sees a maximum income tax decrease of 0.5 percent for people making over $30,000 and only 0.2 percent for people making up to $5,000 dollars. Justice originally suggested eliminating more than half the income tax in the first year.

The fiscal note shows that the income tax might not be eliminated until 2040 depending on revenue growth under this plan, and would create a more than $2 billion dollar hole in the state budget. The earliest the Tax Department said in the fiscal note that the income tax could reach zero is 2033.

The bill would create an Income Tax Reduction Fund in an effort to speed up this process by providing additional funds. Revenue would be collected in this fund from existing areas, such as the lottery, and when it reaches $400 million dollars, $100 million dollars would be pulled to allow for a larger yearly decrease in the income tax.

Del. Criss said he is confident the proposal will pass the House when it is scheduled for a vote on Friday, but was not confident if it has enough support to pass the Senate and get signed by the Governor in its current form.

