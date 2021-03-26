Grant funding pipes potential growth into Floyd County

WHEELWRIGHT, Ky. (WYMT) -Governor Andy Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers announced new funding Monday for six different projects across the commonwealth. For the people of Floyd County, one of those projects has been a long time in the making.

The town of Wheelwright will soon see work begin on a new water station to replace the 89-year-old infrastructure the area is currently working with.

“There was a commitment to try to get a stable water supply in there and it needed changed out,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.

Williams said the new system, funded by $2.05 million in Abandoned Mine Lands funding from the state’s Pilot Grant program, will be beneficial for the region as a whole.

“We are moving forward. We’re doing a really good job and getting our infrastructure in place,” said Williams. “I’m excited for the town of Wheelwright and I think this is going to be a long-term fix for them.”

The approved funding comes on the heels of the re-opening of the Southeast Kentucky Correctional Facility, which is now operating with nearly 300 inmates and almost 200 employees.

According to Williams, the facility will only grow more and help more people with a new water flow to keep up with its demands.

“Having that infrastructure in place is always the number one concern anytime you’re trying to get new businesses,” he said.

He said the economic development opportunities that come with the prison and the creation of a new water treatment facility are immeasurable.

“This is not just a big deal for Wheelwright,” he said. “I look at this program. How many times people that’s impacted over the course of the last 10 years- or however long it’s been in place. I mean, it’s really a great program.”

He said he is glad the county was “blessed” with the funding and he hopes to see more areas in the region benefit from the domino effect that he believes will happen as the area’s infrastructure is updated.

