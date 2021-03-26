Flood relief continues as Floyd County community rallies together

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As flooding hit the region, damages from high water and heavy rain impacted many areas, including Floyd County.

“We’ve seen total loss. I mean homes completely…. you know four and five feet in their homes. We’ve had some reports especially people who live in mobile homes that it’s almost been completely covered,” said Floyd County Native Missy Allen.

That is Allen, along with other county natives wanted to organize a way to help those impacted and chose the Floyd County Community Center as relief headquarters.

“When we look at it, it’s dead center of Floyd County. It just makes sense that this would be a command center or a centralized location,” she said. “If we got it centrally located for them, and they know where to come to, then hopefully they’ll be able to get the help more quickly.”

With all the items donated, people can choose from clothing as well as toys for kids. However, the donations do not stop there.

“We have cleaning supplies. We started with Clorox and those assorted items, to help people get cleaned up. Mops, brooms, shovels…rakes. Then we got some food items,” she said.

Helping with relief efforts are members of the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief of South Carolina, who have seen first-hand the impacts of flooding.

“Some of the houses are really bad...we’ve been able to get in there and treat those,” said Incident Commander George Poepping.

But Allen says the community coming together is a blessing.

“Everyone does not have the same financial background. Everyone does not have the same economic means and so I think we have an obligation to try to help people whenever we can,” she said.

Allen says people are in need of appliances and the center is currently open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but they will soon only be taking people by appointment.

